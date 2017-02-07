  • Home >
Hamburg Sud enters slot purchase agreement with Maersk Line on east-west trades

Hamburg Sud has entered into a slot purchase agreement with Maersk Line to give it access to the east-west trades with cargoes to be shipped on vessels in the 2M network.

Germany’s Hamburg Sud is to be acquired by Denmark’s Maersk Line, which with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) forms the 2M container alliance.

Maersk Line highlighted that due to changes in the global liner alliances, the agreement follows commercial negotiations in anticipation of the termination of Hamburg Sud’s current slot purchase arrangements on the east-west trades.

“Accommodating these additional volumes enables improved utilisation in our fleet and in turn provides opportunities to enhance our customer offering on select trades in our east-west network,” said Søren Toft, chief operating officer, Maersk Line.

The agreement is scheduled to start on 1 April. The service will cover the Asia-North Europe, Asia-Mediterranean, transatlantic and transpacific trades.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

