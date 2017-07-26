Harren & Partner buying SAL Heavy Lift from K Line

German shipping company Harren & Partner is to acquire SAL Heavy Lift from Japan’s K Line, making it a “dominant player” in the super heavy lift segment.

Harren & Partner, which already owns Combi Lift, is buying SAL and its fleet of 15 vessels from K Line which has owned the Hamburg-based heavy lift shipowner since 2011.

With the addition of SAL Harran & Partner will have a fleet of 26 heavy lift vessels ranging from 300 tonne crane capacity multipurpose vessels, and dock ships, to offshore construction vessels with DP2 and a combined crane capacity of up to 2,000 tonnes.

“We believe that this acquisition will ensure that both SAL and Harren & Partner are very well-positioned for the future. In becoming the new dominant player in the super heavy lift market, we believe this will add strength to SAL and bring with it some much needed pricing discipline,” said Martin Harran, managing director of Harran & Partner.

With two heavy lift shipping companies in its stable Harren & Partner plans to maintain SAL as a separate brand with its own headquarters in Hamburg. “We are aiming for a light- touch integration with Harren & Partner. SAL, with its excellent reputation, will continue to provide its well-known services,” said Peter Harren, founder and managing director of Harren & Partner.

“There won’t be any changes for SAL’s clients. Also, the fleet of 15 heavy lift vessels will remain with SAL,” he added.

Toshio Yamazaki, ceo of SAL, commented: “By joining forces, both Harren & Partner and SAL will strengthen their product suites. Customers will benefit from more choices and better solutions.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.