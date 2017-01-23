Havila bags three-year subsea vessel contract from Reach Subsea

Havila Shipping have clinched a three-year contract with Reach Subsea for the vessel Havila Subsea.

The three-year contract for the vessel includes two, one-year options and the vessel is expected to be ready for operation from March this year.

Reach Subsea will mobilise ROV and survey equipment onboard the Havila Subsea., comprising a subsea spread that will be used on projects within IMR, survey, light construction and renewables.

“We are pleased to be awarded this contract for one of our vessels in a challenging market, and see this as an acknowledgement of Havila Shipping as a high quality operator and shipowner,” said Havila Shipping ceo Njål Sævik.

No financial details of the deal were released.