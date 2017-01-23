  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Havila bags three-year subsea vessel contract from Reach Subsea
News:Europe

Havila bags three-year subsea vessel contract from Reach Subsea

Havila bags three-year subsea vessel contract from Reach Subsea

Havila Shipping have clinched a three-year contract with Reach Subsea for the vessel Havila Subsea.

The three-year contract for the vessel includes two, one-year options and the vessel is expected to be ready for operation from March this year.

Reach Subsea will mobilise ROV and survey equipment onboard the Havila Subsea., comprising a subsea spread that will be used on projects within IMR, survey, light construction and renewables.

“We are pleased to be awarded this contract for one of our vessels in a challenging market, and see this as an acknowledgement of Havila Shipping as a high quality operator and shipowner,” said Havila Shipping ceo Njål Sævik.

No financial details of the deal were released.

Posted 23 January 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Want to connect with and learn more about the offshore marine and workboat industry? 

Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats is a pivotal platform for industry professionals looking to meet international visitors with high level of purchasing authority and listen and learn from some of the industry’s leading personalities. Seatrade Offshore Marine & Workboats attracts ship owners, operators and senior management teams from key NOCs, IOCs and EPCs.

Generate sales leads, unveil your new product or technology and strengthen new and existing relationships. Promote your position within the maritime market and achieve multiple business objectives in one place.

SOMWME logo and dates

                                       Discover Exhibitor Opportunities                                   

Published in EuropeOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top