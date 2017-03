Havila Shipping is winding-up up a joint venture with PACC Offshore Services Holdings (Posh) and selling its fleet.

Havila said that the 50-50 joint Posh Havila Pte Ltd in Singapore would be wound-up as part of its restructuring. The Norwegian shipowner said that the four AHTS vessels in the Posh Havila fleet would be sold.

Havila’s website list the vessels as the 2008-built Posh Viking, Posh Vibrant and Posh Virtue, the 2009-built Posh Venture.