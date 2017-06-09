Heineken beer and biofuels shipping pilot

Dutch brewer Heineken is aiming for sustainable transport of its beer for export with a part biofuelled barge for inland transport.

Heineken is partnering with marine biofuels company GoodFuels and foodstuff distributor to operate a 104 teu barge operated with 30% biofuels in a pilot project. The barge For Ever will transport Heineken export beer brewery in Zoeterwoude to the deepsea terminals in Rotterdam.

A statement said the use of biofuels would reduce CO2-emissions by more than 25%, while also sharply reducing harmful local emissions such as nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM).

“It’s our ambition to make our brewery in Zoeterwoude climate neutral, and we are well on the way to achieving this,” said Pieter van Kooten, manager projects & sustainability, for Heineken Netherlands.

“The logistical process is an important part of our sustainability ambition as well, and together with our partners Nedcargo and GoodFuels we are now taking an important step to realising a green corridor between our brewery in Zoeterwoude and the port of Rotterdam, from where we transport our beer around the world.”

A video on the pilot project can be viewed below.