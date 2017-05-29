How 'knowledge is power' with big data: Intellian

Maritime satcoms equipment manufacturer Intellian says it will be offering visitors to its stand at Nor-Shipping this week the lowdown on how to reliably use big data to upgrade their shipping operations.

“If freight forwarders want to be able to identify the location of their cargoes, or reefer operators to improve their schedule reliability, they need to have the connectivity infrastructure in place to consistently deliver the required data that will provide the intelligence they need,” said the company by way of example.

“It’s a given in today’s market that big data has the potential to revolutionise tomorrow’s operations,” it added. “What’s less well understood is what’s required to transform data into knowledge, and knowledge into power.”

Intellian is exhibiting on stand B02-30 at Nor-Shipping.