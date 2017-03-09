Hutchison inks contract to operate new Stockholm Norvik Port

Hutchison Ports has signed a formal contract with Ports of Sweden to operate the new container terminal under construction at Stockholm Norvik Port, due to open in 2020.

Signing the agreement were Clemence Cheng, md of Hutchison Ports Europe (pictured, right) and Johan Castwall, md of Ports of Stockholm (left).

The new port is located near Nynäshamn some 60km south of the Swedish capital - where Hutchison Ports has operated the existing city-centre Container Terminal Frihamnen since 2009.

With some 450 m of quay, depth alongside of 16.5 m and eventual capacity of 450,000 teu, the new port will offer better access, deeper water and greater capacity than before. The central Stockholm terminal is to be redeveloped for residential and civic amenity use once all container activities have been transferred to Norvik.

“The new facility will be the nearest container terminal to the Greater Stockholm area which generates 45% of Swedish GDP,” commented Cheng after the signing. “As the only deepwater container facility on the East Coast of Sweden, Norvik Port will deliver both economic and environmental benefits by reducing overland transport, bringing ships and cargo closer to the country’s largest market.”

Hutchison Ports has a network of port operations in 48 ports spanning 25 countries. Formerly Hutchison Port Holdings, it carried out a global corporate rebrand as in September 2016.