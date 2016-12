A Hyundai Glovis car carrier Glovis Corona has suffered a portside list of some 15 degrees after its cargoes shifted due to rough weather in the North Sea, reports said.

The car carrier was en route from Hamburg to Gothenburg before heading to the Middle East when it was caught in bad weather east of Cuxhaven, North Sea on the night of December 26, leading to cargo shift on the cargo decks.

The ship turned back and headed for anchor at outer anchorage Bremerhaven in the afternoon of 27 December when it developed a 15-degree listing on the portside, it was reported.

Attempts to bring the ship on even keel via ballasting have not succeeded.