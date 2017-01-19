IMO launches World Maritime Day 2017 theme

IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim launched the theme for World Maritime Day 2017, “Connecting ships, ports and people” at the Port of Felixstowe on Wednesday.

The theme is designed to highlight coherent and connected efforts across the industry.

“Throughout the year, we will highlight the importance of ‘joined-up’ maritime development across all sectors, both from a policy and a practical perspective. The benefits of a free and efficient flow of goods and trade extend far beyond the ships and ports themselves,” Lim said.

“As a UN agency, IMO has a strong commitment to helping achieve the aims of the Sustainable Development Goals. Shipping and ports can play a significant role in helping to create conditions for increased employment, prosperity and stability through promoting maritime trade,” he added.

The theme was launched by Lim during a visit to Britian's busiest container port Felixstowe.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr Lim and to support the IMO in the important work it does to maintain and improve standards across the international shipping industries,” said Clemence Cheng ceo of the Port of Felixstowe and md of Hutchison Ports Europe.

During the tour of the port Lim witnessed its operations first hand and spoke to the crew of the Munkebo Maersk.

Lim is no stranger to the port industry having been the head of Busan Port Authority prior to taking up the role of secretary-general of the IMO.