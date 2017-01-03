IMO Polar Code and IGF Code take effect

Two new sets of mandatory IMO regulations - the Polar Code and IGF Code for gas-fuelled ships - entered into force as of 1 January.

The Polar Code is said by IMO to go “above and beyond” existing MARPOL and SOLAS Conventions in that it lays down safety and pollution prevention measures specifically tailored for the harsh and environmentally challenging shipping conditions in Arctic and Antarctic waters.

Safety provisions of the Code include the need for protective thermal clothing, ice removal equipment, enclosed lifeboats, and the ability to ensure visibility in ice, freezing rain and snow conditions. They apply to new ships constructed after 1 January 2017, with existing ships required to meet the relevant requirements of the Polar Code by the first intermediate or renewal survey (whichever first) after 1 January 2018.

Environmental provisions apply to both existing and new ships, and prohibit or strictly limit discharges of oil, chemicals, sewage, garbage, food wastes and other substances.

To comply with the new Code ships intending to operate in defined Arctic or Antarctic waters are required to apply for a Polar Certificate, for which they will need to be assessed, as well as carry a Polar Water Operational Manual.

Separately, the new IGF Code - full name the International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low- flashpoint Fuels – applies to new vessels and focuses initially on those powered by LNG, containing mandatory provisions for the arrangement, installation, control and monitoring of machinery, equipment and systems.