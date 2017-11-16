IMO warns vessels violating 2020 sulphur cap could be classed 'unseaworthy'

The IMO has warned there will be no exceptions to the 1 January 2020 0.5% global sulphur cap for marine fuel oils.

Speaking at a conference in Athens, Edmund Hughes, IMO's head of air pollution and energy efficiency, Marine Environment Division, said the global sulphur limit would enter into force on 1 January 2020 “with no delay”.

He said how to ensure consistent implementation will be the subject of important discussions at the next session of IMO’S Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response session in February 2018 and later in the year.

Compliance, enforcement and monitoring of the sulphur cap will fall to both flag and port states.

He said breach of the limit could result in detention of the vessel. In addition non-compliant ship could be considered as being “unseaworthy”, which could affect its charter party and also indemnity in the event of an insurance claim.

Vessels will have to comply with the sulphur cap either by using low sulphur fuels, scrubbers or alternative fuels such as LNG.

Hughes said the bunkering industry said it had to ensure high sulphur fuel continued to be supplied for ships fitted with scrubbers.