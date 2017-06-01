  • Home >
  Inmarsat's Fleet Xpress seals key Wallem deal
Inmarsat's Fleet Xpress seals key Wallem deal

Global satellite communications provider Inmarsat has sealed an important deal with major ship manager Wallem Group, which has chosen its Fleet Xpress service as its favoured connectivity choice for ships at sea.

Inmarsat said in a press release that it has already signed on over 10,000 vessels since the service was launched just over one year ago and is gaining a rapidly increasing share of the VSAT market.

"Major ship owning and management companies are progressively switching to Fleet Xpress, but the Wallem reference is a milestone for the service," said Inmarsat Maritime chief sales officer Gerbrand Schalkwijk.

Wallem Group is one of the top maritime solutions providers, involved in ship management, agency, broking and commercial management services. Its extensive fleet holdings and ship management commitments include bulkers, tankers and container vessels, and it oversees a pool of 8,000 qualified seafarers worldwide.

“With a strong reputation in the industry for providing quality maritime solutions, we are committed to evolving our services to meet the needs of ship owners both today and in the future,” said Wallem Ship Management md David Price.

“In the first instance, we choose communications technology based on its reliability and speed, but we also see the transition to Fleet Xpress as offering a gateway to greater operational efficiency and crew welfare,” Price added.

Posted 01 June 2017

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

