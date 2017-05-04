Inmarsat’s FleetXpress passes 10,000 ship milestone

Inmarsat has marked the first anniversary of the introduction of FleetXpress with the news that more than 10,000 ships have committed to use the high-performance maritime communications service.

FleetXpress offers the advantage of combining Inmarsat’s high-speed, high capacity broadband services via Ka-band (Global Xpress) and reliable, safety level services via L-band (FleetBroadband) into a single commercial package.

“The demand for Fleet Xpress has been unprecedented since its launch at the end of March 2016, demonstrating that the market has been truly ready for the connected ship and the network supporting maritime business applications” said Ronald Spithout, president of Inmarsat Maritime.

The demands of crew welfare and operational efficiency mean that shipping is coming to see high-speed and continuous connectivity as “imperatives rather than aspirations,” he added.

Inmarsat points out that several of its service provider partners such as Navarino, Speedcast, Marlink and Tototheo Group have already integrated Fleet Xpress into their portfolios, helping achieve the 10,000-vessel landmark. Inmarsat is also transitioning more than 2,600 XpressLink installations to Fleet Xpress and will convert clients previously scheduled for connection to XpressLink to Fleet Xpress by end 2018.

As a further value-add to Fleet Xpress, Inmarsat plans to roll out a cyber security solution this year. Jointly developed with Singtel and its cyber security arm Trustwave, the managed Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution will “help customers to become more cyber resilient while adopting the Internet of Things and the benefits of Big Data aboard their fleet,” the company said.