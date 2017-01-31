InterManager unveils findings of seafarer fatigue study

Ship managers’ trade association InterManager has released initial findings of its Project MARTHA study into seafarer fatigue, conducted in association with The Warsash Maritime Academy.

Following on from EUR3.4m ($3.6m) EC-funded Horizon study into fatigue at sea, MARTHA was set up to produce a fatigue prediction tool that could be used by ship mangers to optimize onboard operations and work schedules, as well as improve crew welfare (its acronym derived from ‘a maritime alertness regulation tool based on hours of work’).

The study’s initial report highlights growing levels of fatigue, particularly among Masters and Watch Keepers, and notes that motivation is a major factor in the stress and general fatigue – not to be confused with mere sleepiness - experienced by seafarers.

Specific findings include: a greater tendency towards mental fatigue among Masters; failure to be relieved on time as a multiplier of stress and tiredness among Watchkeepers; and the higher incidence of fatigue among Chinese seafarers because of the longer hours they work.

A full executive summary of the report’s findings can be found on the InterManager website.

Presenting the report at the IMO last night, InterManager secretary-general Kuba Szymanski urged the maritime industry to take notice of its findings as the industry recruits aspiring seafarers.

“I sincerely hope the results of our research will be read and acted upon by ship managers and ship owners who will go on to revise their attitudes and procedures,” he said.

“Our people are our assets and we need to develop a strategy whereby shipping is once again seen as a career of choice for tomorrow’s young talented people."