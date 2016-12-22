  • Home >
InterManager urges continued investment in next generation of seafarers in tough times

InterManager is urging the industry to continuing investing the next generation of seafarers despite the tough times it has been going through.

In his New Year message InterManager president Bjørn Jebsen said: “There is no shying away from the fact that 2016 has been a difficult year for our industry. The frighteningly low freight markets domino effect on the whole industry has tested even the most seasoned of maritime professionals.”

The situation has been worsened by the downturn in the offshore industry which has added another layer of uncertainty.

Jebsen urged companies not forget about seafarers which he said InterManager argued had been pushed to the back of people’s minds in these penny pinching times.

“Without talented, competent seafarers, many of whom are spending Christmas at sea, the trade cycle would simply not work. InterManager is encouraging investment in the next generation of seafarers, who will play a vital role in restarting the growth of our industry.”

Posted 22 December 2016
Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

