  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • J. Lauritzen in 5% fuel savings from BlueINNOship performance management project
News:Europe

J. Lauritzen in 5% fuel savings from BlueINNOship performance management project

J. Lauritzen in 5% fuel savings from BlueINNOship performance management project

Danish shipowner J. Lauritzen says it reaped fuel savings of almost 5% last year from a BlueINNOship performance management project.

The project under the Danish government Blue Innovation programme sees J Lauritzen partnering with Torm, VPS Vessel Performance Solutions and Force Technology and Aalborg University in a working group to develop a vessel performance decision support tool to promote more energy efficient operations.

J. Lauritzen said it realised nearly 5% of fuel savings on its fleet of bulkers and gas carriers in 2016 compared to the previous year.

“The total fuel saving corresponded to approximately 22,500 tons and thus enabled us to significantly reduce emissions of our fleet. In addition, the new system has made it easier to monitor whether external tonnage suppliers live up to their contractual obligations when it comes to the speed and consumption of ships,” said Sverre Patursson Vange, head of performance management for J. Lauritzen.

Combined cost saving for J. Lauritzen and Torm were roughly $10m.

“The cost savings are noteworthy and of course welcomed in the light of the difficult market conditions. They are a result of the simple and transparent reports developed through the Blue INNOship initiative, as well as a more focused approach to performance,” said J. Lauritzen, head of fleet management Claus Winter Graugaard.

Posted 08 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeEnvironmentalShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top