J. Lauritzen in 5% fuel savings from BlueINNOship performance management project

Danish shipowner J. Lauritzen says it reaped fuel savings of almost 5% last year from a BlueINNOship performance management project.

The project under the Danish government Blue Innovation programme sees J Lauritzen partnering with Torm, VPS Vessel Performance Solutions and Force Technology and Aalborg University in a working group to develop a vessel performance decision support tool to promote more energy efficient operations.

J. Lauritzen said it realised nearly 5% of fuel savings on its fleet of bulkers and gas carriers in 2016 compared to the previous year.

“The total fuel saving corresponded to approximately 22,500 tons and thus enabled us to significantly reduce emissions of our fleet. In addition, the new system has made it easier to monitor whether external tonnage suppliers live up to their contractual obligations when it comes to the speed and consumption of ships,” said Sverre Patursson Vange, head of performance management for J. Lauritzen.

Combined cost saving for J. Lauritzen and Torm were roughly $10m.

“The cost savings are noteworthy and of course welcomed in the light of the difficult market conditions. They are a result of the simple and transparent reports developed through the Blue INNOship initiative, as well as a more focused approach to performance,” said J. Lauritzen, head of fleet management Claus Winter Graugaard.