Konecranes races ahead - inks partnership with F1 driver Bottas

The agreement, announced in Madrid after the Spanish Grand Prix at Konecranes annual management conference, sees a global marketing cooperation between the handling equipment provider and the race winning F1 driver until March 2018.

“Valtteri has all the makings of a true champion and we’re thrilled to work together with him on this mutually-beneficial co-operation,” says Panu Routila, ceo of Konacranes. “It’s still early in the 2017 motorsports season and Valtteri already has some great results with his new team, which makes the partnership even more exciting.”

The partnership encompasses web, social media, outdoor advertising, videos, and events, and Bottas will Konecranes logo on his personal website and social media domains, as well as on his race overalls.

“I’m very happy to make an agreement of this kind with Konecranes, a company that aligns so well with my background and what I personally believe in,” says Bottas. “This is about having proud roots in Finland, yet working around the world. About using cutting-edge technology and purpose-built equipment that brings together some of the best engineering and teamwork on the planet.”

Bottas drives for the Mercedes F1 team and is currently running third in the world championship.

The Konecranes and Valtteri Bottas partnership can be followed at powermeetscontrol.com, and in social media with the #powermeetscontrol hashtag

Bottas has previously competed in a welding competition and we await with interest to see if the Konecranes partnership will feature racing rail mounted gantry cranes.