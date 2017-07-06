La Spezia Container Terminal on track to handle 20,000 teu boxships

Contship Italia Group’s La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) is continuing to make progress on expanding its annual throughput capacity to 2.5m teu, significantly up from the current capacity of 1.4m teu, as the port is readying itself to welcome larger containerships.

With an investment of EUR200m ($227m) earmarked to expand the port over the next three to five years, LSCT will also be able to handle four 20,000 teu ULCCs simultaneously, according to Daniele Testi, marketing and corporate communication director, Contship Italia.

Today, the port can simultaneously handle two large containerships of 14,000-16,000 teu in capacity.

Italy’s LSCT will also see the number of ship-to-shore cranes increase to 19 plus four mobile cranes from the current 11 ship-to-shore cranes, Testi said.

“The highlight of LSCT is well-connected railway network, which moves around 35% of throughput at present. After the port development project is completed, the trains will be able to move 50% of throughput, connecting to the Northern Italy hinterland and internationally to countries including Germany and Switzerland,” Testi told Seatrade Maritime News. All the trains run on electricity, contributing to the go-green commitment of LSCT, he added.

Testi pointed out that the three major container alliances – 2M, Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance – are all calling at LSCT. The port boasts five weekly Mediterranean-African services, four weekly Mediterranean -Americas and Far East-Mediterranean services, two weekly Mediterranean services, one weekly Indian Sub-Continent- Mediterranean service, and three non-weekly Mediterranean -African services.