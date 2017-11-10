Lloyd’s Register Foundation funds study into safety of autonomous systems

Lloyd’s Register Foundation is making a £10m investment to help fund the first five years of a research programme into the safety of robotics and autonomous systems (RAS) that it has established in conjunction with the University of York, UK.

The Assuring Autonomy International Programme (AAIP) will build on York’s 30 years’ pioneering research and training in the sector, and will be led by acknowledged expert Prof. John McDermid.

"Robotics and autonomous systems are going to make a big impact on the sectors we serve as a charity,” commented Lloyd’s Register Foundation chief executive Prof. Richard Clagg, “and key to uptake and application is going to be their assurance of safety and regulation.”

The initiative has been welcomed by Rolls-Royce Marine, a leader in the development of autonomous ships.

“Advances in intelligence awareness systems and machine learning are already making existing ships safer and more efficient,” said Kevin Daffey, director of engineering & technology – marine. “They are also essential in making the widespread global uptake of autonomous ships a reality.

“Equally important is the continued development of robust regulatory frameworks to ensure the highest standards of marine safety and performance alongside public trust of emerging technologies.

"The University of York is recognised as an international leader in the field of safety critical systems research, and AAIP comes at a critical time in the development of robotic and autonomous systems. We look forward to working closely with the programme as it works to advance standards, research and training in the safety of autonomous systems."