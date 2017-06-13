  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • LR develops unmanned vessel code
News:Europe

LR develops unmanned vessel code

LR develops unmanned vessel code

With a growing buzz around autonomous or automated vessels Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched an unmanned marine systems (UMS) code.

LR said that it envisaged that UMS will enter widespread use in many maritime sectors in the near future.

The LR UMS Code provides an assurance process in order to certify the safe design, build and maintenance of the vessel against an established framework.

“The code provides a unique and valuable method of providing an assurance process for the safe design of unmanned marine systems in what is a rapidly developing area of the industry,” said Tim Kent, LR’s marine & offshore technical director,

“It allows for the certification of novel and emerging technologies against a structured framework and is scalable according to the risk profile and autonomy of the systems, from the very small or simple to the very large or complex. It complements our existing work on cyber-enabled ships and is also intended to support any future regulatory development by the IMO or national bodies.”

Posted 13 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

NEW DOWNLOAD: The guide to the 2020 IMO 0.5% fuel sulphur regulation

Explore the few options Shipowners have to choose from to comply with the regulation, while refiners are expected to make changes to refinery configuration and production in response to market demand.

Contents:

  • Executive summary
  • On the receiving end - shipping 
  • What it means for the refiners
  • Shipping options
  • Conclusions

This guide also provides you with the information you need to know regarding bunker fuel supply, as the availability landscape is set to change when IMO’s global 0.5% fuel sulphur content cap regulation is enforced from 2020. 

Click here to download the whitepaper now and explore the options available to the industry.

 

Published in EuropeRegulationShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top