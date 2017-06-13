LR develops unmanned vessel code

LR said that it envisaged that UMS will enter widespread use in many maritime sectors in the near future.

The LR UMS Code provides an assurance process in order to certify the safe design, build and maintenance of the vessel against an established framework.

“The code provides a unique and valuable method of providing an assurance process for the safe design of unmanned marine systems in what is a rapidly developing area of the industry,” said Tim Kent, LR’s marine & offshore technical director,

“It allows for the certification of novel and emerging technologies against a structured framework and is scalable according to the risk profile and autonomy of the systems, from the very small or simple to the very large or complex. It complements our existing work on cyber-enabled ships and is also intended to support any future regulatory development by the IMO or national bodies.”