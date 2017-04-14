  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • LR invests in ship management software provider Hanseaticsoft
News:Europe

LR invests in ship management software provider Hanseaticsoft

LR invests in ship management software provider Hanseaticsoft

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has invested in Hamburg ship management software provider Hanseaticsoft, which will remain an independent platform.

Hanseaticsoft provides fleet management software solutions and of its solutions offer by Cloud Fleet Manager include NSC, Peter Döhle Schifffahrts KG, Rigel, Atlantic Lloyd and UASC.

Hanseaticsoft will remain an independent open platform with new offices opening in Athens, Copenhagen and Singapore this year, and five more offices planned for 2018.

Alexander Buchmann, md of Hanseaticsoft commented: "We are very pleased to have found a partner who shares our vision of the digital future of shipping with the same passion as we do.”

The latest investment by LR follows on from it acquiring the SEASAFE portfolio of software solutions and a strategic partnership with QiO.

Nial McCollum, LR’s chief technology officer, said: “This combination of ship management software, risk modelling, and cyber physical solutions, underpinned by the value which big data analytics brings are the building blocks of the marine & offshore industry 4.0.”
No financial details of the investment were disclosed.

Posted 14 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in EuropeAsiaShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top