LR invests in ship management software provider Hanseaticsoft

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has invested in Hamburg ship management software provider Hanseaticsoft, which will remain an independent platform.

Hanseaticsoft provides fleet management software solutions and of its solutions offer by Cloud Fleet Manager include NSC, Peter Döhle Schifffahrts KG, Rigel, Atlantic Lloyd and UASC.

Hanseaticsoft will remain an independent open platform with new offices opening in Athens, Copenhagen and Singapore this year, and five more offices planned for 2018.

Alexander Buchmann, md of Hanseaticsoft commented: "We are very pleased to have found a partner who shares our vision of the digital future of shipping with the same passion as we do.”

The latest investment by LR follows on from it acquiring the SEASAFE portfolio of software solutions and a strategic partnership with QiO.

Nial McCollum, LR’s chief technology officer, said: “This combination of ship management software, risk modelling, and cyber physical solutions, underpinned by the value which big data analytics brings are the building blocks of the marine & offshore industry 4.0.”

No financial details of the investment were disclosed.