LR joins project to build sailing cargo ship with wind-assisted propulsion

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) announced that it has taken part in the Quadriga sustainable shipping project which aims to build the world’s biggest sailing cargo ship with wind-assisted propulsion.

The project, an initiative from Hamburg-based Sailing Cargo, has outlined a plan to build a 170-metre car carrier capable of carrying between 1,700 to 2,000 cars.

The sailing cargo ship will be equipped with four DynaRig masts and will operate on hybrid propulsion with sails and diesel-electric engines, and an optional battery system for peak loads. The vessel will be capable of sailing at 10-12 knots with the aim of reaching 14-16 knots in the next few years through combined expertise.

Through consultancy during the design and specification stage followed by onsite new construction supervision, the participation of LR will help to ensure compliance with technical, safety and environmental standards upon realisation of the project. LR said it will also verify whether the predicted performance parameters have been achieved.

LR believes that wind-assisted propulsion offers one of the few realistic options for introducing renewable power into shipping.

With the IMO target for carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions requiring a 50% reduction in global ship-sourced CO2 emissions by 2020, significant changes in the shipping industry are required, LR noted.

A Low Carbon Pathways 2050 study by LR found that low carbon ships will need to enter the fleet by 2030 to help achieve this goal.

The big question, however, is whether the technology will be available on the scale needed to achieve the level of reduction required.

According to LR, the consensus gathered is that engineering advances alone and the associated efficiency gains will simply not be enough to meet the IMO target. Fuels will have to change and the Quadriga project provides one of the potential viable alternative solutions.

Uwe Kohler, founder of the Quadriga project, commented: “We must do the right thing for the future of our industry; the Quadriga project combines traditionally proven systems with cutting edge technology and aims to provide a solution to achieving the CO2 emissions reduction target.”