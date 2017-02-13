Maersk and MSC add new Asia - Europe and transpac services

The 2M alliance of Maersk Line and MSC is launching new Asia – Europe and transpacific services to provide space for volumes from Hyundai Merchant Marine and Hamburg Sud.

The new AE7 connects Shanghai, Ningbo and Tanjung Pelepas in Asia with North European ports, with calls in North Africa and the Middle East on the backhaul.

On the transpacific the TP18 service connects Chinese and South Korean ports with the US East Coast via the Panama Canal claiming to offer the fastest connection from Hong Kong to Miami.

Maersk said the new services would allow the line and MSC to accommodate incoming volumes from HMM, which has a cooperation agreement with 2M, and Hamburg Sud via slot purchase agreements. Neither HMM nor Hamburg Sud will operate vessels on the services.

“Our new slot agreements require that we increase our capacity. With these service improvements we are adding the necessary capacity to match the increase in volumes. Our aim is and continues to be to manage our capacity efficiently and maintain the stability and continuity of our network,” Silvia Ding, head of trade for Maersk Line said.