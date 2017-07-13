Maersk businesses returning to normal after cyber-attack

AP Moller Maersk has advised in a mid-week update that its global shipping and containr terminal businesses are returning closer to normal after its IT systems and websites were hit by cyber-attack in late-June .

Maersk said that many of its customers have been able to use its systems in full, and they are back in contact with its customer service teams.

“We are pleased to share that we are now fully up-to-date on the short term quotations you requested. We look forward to responding to all your new rate inquiries. As previously advised, we honor all rates communicated and have retroactively reflected those agreements for the shipments in our custody,” Maersk said.

The Danish shipping group added that it will waive demurrage and detention during the period when its system outage impacted its ability to release the cargo. “In most places this period covers 27 June to 9 July, but there may be local variations based on when the containers were made available for import release,” Maersk explained.

Maersk pointed out that for imports, the delivery process continues to be operational, though it acknowledged that the experience is slow in some locations due to manual processing.

“We are working hard on improving within this week as we switch to automated solutions,” Maersk said.

On the terminal operations side, APM Terminals’ more badly hit Rotterdam and Maasvlakte II terminals are still trying to return to full productivity, while Los Angeles terminal is also slowly returning to full operation.