Maersk elects ex-SAP chief Hagemann Snabe as chairman driving digital transformation

AP Moller-Maersk Group has elected Jim Hagemann Snabe as its new chairman with the former SAP to help steer the shipping and logistics giant’s digital transformation.

The directors of AP Moller-Maersk elected Hagemann Snabe yesterday to succeed Michael Prem Rasmussen who had held the post of chairman for 14 years.

“The way forward is our new strategy with an integrated Transport & Logistics business, where we gain a greater part of the value chain, without corresponding investments in heavy assets. We have excellent opportunities to achieve this,” Pram Rasmussen said at the AP Moller Maersk’s annual general meeting (agm).

Maersk is integrating its container shipping, logistics and ports businesses as its core business, while separating its oil and energy related businesses.

His successor Hagemann Snabe comes from the IT industry having spent 24 working for SAP starting out as a trainee in 1990 to become co-ceo from 2010 – 2014.

“Let me say it up front: There are no simple shortcuts. The strategy calls for a number of important decisions – and a lot of hard work to see it through. Fortunately, AP Moller - Maersk has some of the brightest and most dedicated employees in the industry. This is essential to succeed,” he told the agm.

“The reason I gratefully accepted the invitation to be the next Chairman is partly based on my personal admiration and enthusiasm for AP Moller - Maersk as a company. And partly due to the company’s important role in the development of international trade – as well as its crucial role in relation to the energy supply in Denmark.”