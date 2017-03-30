  • Home >
Maersk Line and AkzoNobel team up to tackle shipping emissions

AkzoNobel and Maersk Line have signed a sustainability partnership to reduce carbon emissions per container shipped by 10%.

The aim of the partnership is to create transparency on sustainable best practices in the supply chain and identify ways to integrate sustainability into the customer-supplier relationship as a decision-making factor, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the terms of the partnership, both companies will serve as customer and supplier for each other.

“This sustainability partnership with AkzoNobel is an important step towards a common framework to jointly elevate and promote supply chain transparency and sustainability in our industries,” said Annette Stube, head of sustainability, Maersk Transport and Logistics.

“Successful resolution of sustainability issues will rarely occur through the power of one individual company.

“The fact that we are customers and suppliers to each other and are joining forces to drive change, can have significant positive impact to the customer-supplier relationship.”

André Veneman, AkzoNobel's corporate director of sustainability: “This is a pioneering collaboration where two industry leaders have come together to make the world a more sustainable place.”

As a part of the agreement the two companies will continue to cooperate and explore innovations and new ideas to help improve their own sustainability and business performance, as well as within the overall marine and logistics industry.

Posted 30 March 2017

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

