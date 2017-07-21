Maersk Line introduces new cyber security measures following Petya attack

Maersk Line has introduced new cyber security protective measures following the Petya attack that disabled its IT systems worldwide at the end of June.

Nearly four weeks after the container line’s systems were attacked by the Petya virus Maersk continues focus on full recovery of its customer service operations.

The line has introduced new undisclosed security measures it said in an update to customers on Thursday. “In response to this new type of malware, we have put in place different and further protective measures. Due to confidentiality we cannot share details on these measures at this stage,” Maersk said.

Addressing concerns over customer data integrity it said that no data breach or data loss to third-parties had been identified to date.

Maersk also confirmed there was no risk of the infection spreading to customer systems. “It has been confirmed by the leading cyber crime analysts and agencies that, while the virus spreads rapidly within a company's network, the virus does not spread between networks or across the internet. Our experience confirms this.”

The company said it was conducting a forensic investigation into the attack but recovery to normal customer service levels remained its primary focus.

“Once our service has returned to more normal conditions, we will conduct a full post-mortem. Thereafter, we will engage closely with customers and partners to share lessons from this incident and ensure you can benefit from our learnings,” Maersk said.