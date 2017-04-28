Maersk purchase price for Hamburg Sud revealed as $4bn

With the approval of the sale and purchase agreement by boards of both Maersk and the Oetker Group, the Danish company said that it was paying EUR3.7bn on a cash and debt free basis. Maersk said it had established a syndicated loan facility to fund the acquisition.

The due diligence process carried out in the past months confirmed that Hamburg Süd is a stable and excellently positioned company and will be an attractive addition to the existing business area of the purchaser, Maersk Line,” said August Oetker, chairman of the advisory board of Dr. August Oetker KG.

“We are confident that the Maersk Group, as an economically strong partner, will successfully lead Hamburg Süd into the future and welcome its staff to the Maersk family with open arms.”

Maersk said it expects to generate operational efficiencies in the region of EUR350 – 400m a year from 2019.

The transaction which is expected to be completed by the end of 2017 has been approved by the US and EU authorities, the latter with conditions attached.