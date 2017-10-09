MAN Diesel & Turbo offer discounts for 10 LNG retrofit customers

The engine manufacturer is moving to encourage more owners to retrofit existing vessels to LNG power following the conversion of 1,036-teu feeder containership Wes Amelie to dual fuel.
Speaking at the “Our Ocean 2017 Conference” in Malta last week Wayne Jones, chief sales officer of MAN Diesel & Turbo, said: “MAN Diesel & Turbo believes that it is time for what we call a ‘Maritime Energy Transition’ to find clean solutions for seaborne trade and transportation.”
He noted the recent retrofit, “Just recently, my company set a new benchmark with the world’s first conversion of a container ship from conventional fuel to gas operation.”
And in a move to get more owners to take the plunge said, “In order to encourage more shipowners to follow this example, MAN Diesel & Turbo is pledging EUR2m discount for 10 such LNG- retrofits to convert existing HFO engines into modern, clean, efficient gas- engines. In doing so, we hope to play our part in moving the world’s fleet towards the clean technology our industry and our oceans deserve.”