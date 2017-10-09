MAN Diesel & Turbo offer discounts for 10 LNG retrofit customers

MAN Diesel & Turbo is offering a EUR2m discount for the first 10 owners to sign up for LNG retrofits.

The engine manufacturer is moving to encourage more owners to retrofit existing vessels to LNG power following the conversion of 1,036-teu feeder containership Wes Amelie to dual fuel.

Speaking at the “Our Ocean 2017 Conference” in Malta last week Wayne Jones, chief sales officer of MAN Diesel & Turbo, said: “MAN Diesel & Turbo believes that it is time for what we call a ‘Maritime Energy Transition’ to find clean solutions for seaborne trade and transportation.”

He noted the recent retrofit, “Just recently, my company set a new benchmark with the world’s first conversion of a container ship from conventional fuel to gas operation.”

And in a move to get more owners to take the plunge said, “In order to encourage more shipowners to follow this example, MAN Diesel & Turbo is pledging EUR2m discount for 10 such LNG- retrofits to convert existing HFO engines into modern, clean, efficient gas- engines. In doing so, we hope to play our part in moving the world’s fleet towards the clean technology our industry and our oceans deserve.”