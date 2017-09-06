MAN Diesel & Turbo to build LNG bunkering facility in Gothenburg port

MAN Diesel & Turbo unit, MAN Cyro, is to build an LNG bunkering facility in the Port of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The facility to be built for Swedegas at Gothenburg's energy port will allow vessels to bunker LNG from trucks or containers at two jetties at the same time as loading or unloading cargo.

“Our strategy to offer LNG solutions to the marine market, both on board vessels as fuel-gas supply systems but also as bunkering infrastructure, dovetails perfectly with the general development towards cleaner ship propulsion,” said Mikael Adler, managing director of MAN Diesel & Turbo, Sweden.

“We strive to bring robust, smart and flexible solutions to the market, and this strategic project is an excellent example of that.”

The facility will comprise of a discharge station for LNG trailers or containers, feeding pumps, vacuum-insulated piping and bunkering equipment and is due to open in 2018. It will be operated and managed by Swedegas in cooperation with the Port of Gothenburg.