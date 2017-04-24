Maritime London appoints new chief executive

UK maritime services’ promotional body Maritime London has appointed Jos Standerwick, current director of development and external affairs at The Mission to Seafarers, as its new chief executive.

Standerwick will take up his new position as of late July. He replaces long-time Maritime UK chief executive Doug Barrow who has moved on to become director of the UK Ship Register (UKSR).

Maritime London chairman Lord Mountevans said the organisation was delighted to be bringing in someone of Standerwick’s calibre to help “take to another level its efforts to support and enhance not only the maritime services sector, which we have been proud to serve for over 16 years, but the entire maritime offering of the UK.”

“This is a very exciting, if challenging, time for our industry,” commented Standerwick, “and there has never been a greater need for a proactive trade association to fight for the best operational environment and to engage with the global industry to attract investment to the UK maritime sector. My prime objective will to ensure that the UK and London remain at the heart of the global maritime business."