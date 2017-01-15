Maritime London chief Doug Barrow takes top UK Ship Register post

Barrow has spent 11 years in his current role role as chief executive as Maritime London, but will leave in March, it has been confirmed.

“It has been an honour to work with the many companies and organisations that make up Maritime London and the world's leading maritime business centre,” Barrow commented.

“I am proud to have played my part in helping UK maritime firms to continue to thrive and attract new business to the cluster which is pan UK, not just London."

The search to find Barrow’s replacement has already begun, with shipping recruitment firm Spinnaker Maritime leading the process.

Maritime London’s chairman, Lord Mountevans, said he was sad to see Barrow leave, but stated that the organisation would be working closely with him in the future to help ‘grow the UK Ship Register’.

Reflecting on Barrow’s more than decade with the organisation, he added: “In his 11 years with Maritime London, Doug has worked tirelessly to raise the profile of the UK maritime services sector.

“He has grown the organisation, succeeded in raising the status of this important sector both with UK policy makers and across the international maritime industry.”