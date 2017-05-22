Maritime - the next 'playground' for hackers

Cyber-security specialist CloudStrike will be warning of the dangers the shipping industry faces from at hackers at Nor-Shipping 2017.

Appearing alongside the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), CloudStrike will lead a session focusing on the tactics, techniques and procedures of ‘invisible pirates’, and the actions the industry can take to rebuff them.

“Maritime has been described as ‘the next playground for hackers’,” said Crowdstrike’s John Titmus, director, EMEA - cybersecurity strategy advisor. “It’s an industry revolving around high value assets, moving valuable cargoes, that is transitioning to an increased reliance on digital systems.”

He added: “Smart shipping and the advent of broadband communication between ship and shore can unlock huge potential for the sector. Unfortunately that’s also true for the criminal fraternity.”

The joint CrowdStrike and ABS event takes place as part of Nor-Shipping’s Disruptive Talks programme on 31 May.