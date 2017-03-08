More space for large containerships at Port of Hamburg

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) reports that it has completed the project to redesign its Vorhafen Harbour Basin entrance.

The improvements will provide more manoeuvring space for big ships, faster berth assignment and improved safety of navigation:

Work was completed “well within the schedule, both in terms of time and money,” adds the HPA, with the improved access to benefit both container shipping and cruiseships in particular

The widening allows vessels with maximum beam of up to 40 m (versus 37 m before) to access the basin, which leaders to the Steinwerder cargo terminals, while cruise ships of the same width (versus 32.3 m before) will be able to call the Cruise Centre Altona. Ships are now able to manoeuvre in a space with a diameter of 450 m.

“We are developing the port with an eye on the future, and the infrastructure must be upgraded and expanded accordingly,” commented Frank Horch, Hamburg Minister for Economic Affairs, Transport and Innovation. “This project is another milestone in the development of the port.”