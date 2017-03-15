Navtor signals new phase of expansion with first UK office

Norwegian e-navigation firm Navtor has opened its first base in the UK, and has recruited Richard Northover to lead the Somerset based office.

The move is part of the company’s expansion plans; since 2011 it has established offices in its hometown of Egersund, Norway, as well as dedicated bases in St Petersburg, Russia, Singapore, Japan and Sweden.

The latest move is, according to Navtor ceo Tor Svanes, a natural step forward for the ambitious business.

“We have a core mission of simplifying tasks for navigators, enhancing safety, and delivering increased efficiency for owners and operators,” Svanes said.

“This is an objective that, particularly given the current market conditions, has been very well received by customers worldwide.

“We already have a strong position in Europe, but see huge potential in the UK. This is, and has been for centuries, one of the world’s leading maritime nations, and we believe the demand for our unique technology and services is clear, strong and broad-based.”

New recruit Northover is a veteran of the maritime industry; his most recent role was at the International Centre for ENCs, where he helped grow market share, develop market-wide ENC licensing specifications, and worked on developing the brand.