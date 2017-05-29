New LNG boil-off gas compressor system launched

  • Home >
Oslo-headquartered TMC Compressors (TMC) is using the platform of Nor-Shipping to launch a new marine boil-off gas compressor system suitable for all vessels that use LNG (liquefied natural gas) as ship fuel.

“By compressing the boil-off gas to the required pressure in order to supply it as fuel directly into the ship’s engine, you will have an optimal system with regards to energy efficiency,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC will offer a number of different boil-off gas compressors, ranging from 30 kW to 450 kW, within an integrated system to capture boil-off gas (i.e. evaporated LNG from fuel tanks), compress it and inject it into the ship’s engine as fuel. The system can also be utilised on vessels that run on dual fuel, for example LNG in combination with bunker oil.

“Using LNG as fuel is becoming increasingly popular because it has lower levels of harmful emissions to air compared with conventional marine fuels,” added Tanum. “However, the biggest bonus with boil-off gas is that you are able to reduce the vessel’s fuel costs quite significantly.” 

Posted 29 May 2017

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

