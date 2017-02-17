New simulator centre opens in Immingham

A new marine simulator facility has opened its doors in Immingham, on the south bank of the UK’s Humber estuary, run by independent training organisation Modal Training.

The centre is equipped with a comprehensive a range of integrated Kongsberg ship, offshore vessel, engine and control room, HV, DP, radar and VTS simulators, allowing training on all vessel types from offshore vessels, tugs and tankers, to deepsea vessels and cruise liners.

Powered by Kongsberg’s latest K-Sim full picture technology, the equipment is suitable for use by deck and engineering officers and crew, marine pilots and Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) operators alike, says Modal Training, which hosted a launch event at the facility this week.

Pride of place in the new centre goes to a Class A full bridge offshore vessel simulator, featuring a fore and aft bridge, DP2 dynamic positioning, and anchor handling – which Modal Training says is one of just three configured this way in the world, the others being in Norway and Singapore.

The Humber is Europe’s fourth largest trading estuary and the UK’s largest and busiest multi-purpose ports complex, observes Modal Training’s Sam Whitaker, and is also home to the UK’s rapidly developing wind energy sector. The centre hopes not only to meet the training needs of local businesses, but also to attract learners from throughout the UK and overseas.