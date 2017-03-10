New tug success for Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar

Turkish tug builder Sanmar reports that the latest two vessels in its new Sirapinar-class of compact tractor tugs – a joint design with Robert Allan - have been snapped up while still under construction by Italy’s Rimorchiatori Napoletano, an established tug operator with a fleet of 20 vessels in southern Italy.

The Sirapinar class is described by Sanmar as a “compact yet powerful” 22 m design which acts as “little sister” to its Bogacay 24 m series tugs (designated by Robert Allan as the RAmparts 2200 and 2400 classes respectively). First vessel in the series (pictured) was delivered to Drydocks World, Dubai in December.

“The industry is under the challenge of ever tighter cost control,” explained Sanmar’s technical director Ali Gurun, “and the only way to achieve this is to have more bollard pull in more compact hulls with low operational and maintenance costs. This new design, which is exclusive to us, combines all these attributes.”

The vessels for Rimorchiatori Napoletano will be built to RINA class and Italian flag requirements and will be powered by pairs of 1500kW Caterpillar engines.

Samar celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, the milestone coinciding with completion of a brand new yard for the group in Altinova to complement its existing facility in Tuzla.

