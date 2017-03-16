Nordic Tankers and V.Group in ship management venture

Danish owner Nordic Tankers Trading is partnering with V.Group in a new ship management venture based in Copenhagen.

Dania Ship Management will be founded on Nordic Tankers current operations specializing in chemical tankers combining with the world’s largest ship management group.

Based in Nordic Tankers headquarters Dania Ship Management will be headed Carsten Brix Ostenfeldt, as managing director. Ostenfeldt, currently coo of Nordic Tankers was previously the ceo of Thome Ship Management in Singapore prior to joining Nordic Tankers.

“With our shared commitment to safety, efficiency and quality, I am confident that with our local market knowledge and V.Group’s global expertise we will be in a strong position to proactively respond to the increasing requirements of the international shipping sector,” said Per Sylvester Jensen, ceo of Nordic Tankers

“Dania Ship Management will have access to V.Group’s specialist skills within their Group portfolio, including extensive investment in IT platforms, which is an important requirement in the digitalization of our industry.”

The new ship manager will be incorporated in line with the Danish Tonnage Scheme.