Odfjell books two more chemical tankers at Hudong-Zhonghua

Odfjell has penned a letter of intent for a pair of 38,000-dwt chemical tankers worth $116m at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co.

The latest deal, including options, followed earlier orders already committed at the yard for four 49,000-dwt vessels with 33 stainless steel cargo tanks.

The two new chemical tankers will be dual-fuelled and equipped with 40 tanks and a cargo capacity of about 45,000 cu m.

“Following this order and other commitments recently taken, most of our renewal needs for the ‘super segregators’ have been met,” said Kristian Morch, ceo of Odfjell.

Hudong-Zhonghua has delivered large chemical tankers with stainless steel cargo tanks over the last years, and Odfjell said the yard is regarded as one of the few Chinese construction facilities able to meet the company’s standards.

Posted 21 March 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

