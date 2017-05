The 33,609 dwt, 2009-built chemical tanker Argent Eyebright had been on short term time charter to Odfjell since January this year. The company is buying the Japanese built vessel for $25.5m.

“The vessel has 16 stainless steel tanks and fits well with our fleet of large stainless steel tankers. The purchase is in line with Odfjell's fleet renewal strategy,” it said.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June.