Odfjell confirms $116m order for two chemical tankers at Hudong-Zhonghua

Odfjell has confirmed a deal to build a pair of stainless steel chemical tankers at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co in China.

Odfjell had penned a letter of intent with the Chinese shipyard on 20 March for the two 38,000-dwt chemical tankers valued at a total of about $116m.

Each of the new vessel will be equipped with 40 tanks and a cargo capacity of about 45,000 cu m.

The first newbuilding will be delivered in June 2020 and the second vessel three months later.

“Both vessels will be prepared for dual fuel solution. This order follows the orders for four 49,000-dwt vessels with 33 stainless steel cargo tanks,” Odfjell announced. These four ships will be delivered in 2019-2020.

As at 31 December 2016, Odfjell operated a fleet of 22 stainless steel chemical tankers between 37,500-,50,000 dwt.

Posted 11 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

