Odfjell takes long term charters on chemical tanker newbuild duo

Odfjell has signed agreements for long term charters on two chemical tanker newbuilds being constructed in Japan.

Odfjell will be chartering the 35,000 dwt vessels for a minimum of eight years. Being built at Shin-Kurishima Dockyard in Japan the newbuilds are due for delivery in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019.

The company said the agreement was in line with its fleet growth and renewal plans announced earlier this month.

"We are very satisfied with this agreement which will add high quality assets to our fleet. It will increase Odfjell's trading efficiency and flexibility towards our customers and ensure that we can continue to offer first class service going forward", said Kristian Mørch, ceo of Odfjell.