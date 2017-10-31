Only 50% of 2017 scheduled newbuilds delivered so far

Some 50% of the newbuilding orderbook due to be delivered this year is yet to do so with just nine weeks of the year to according to VesselsValue.

Of some 2,440 newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2017 just 1,220 have hit the water according to VesselsValue leaving some 50% yet to be taken over by their new owners.

The lowest percentage of newbuild deliveries has been seen in the hard hit offshore sector with just 10% of mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs) scheduled for delivery in 2017 actually leaving the yards, and only around 20% of OSV newbuilds delivered.

The highest percentage of deliveries is in the bulk carrier and LPG sectors with deliveries in 60 – 70% of those scheduled for 2017.

The high level of undelivered tonnage in 2017 means that many will now be deferred to 2018 or later.

“Vessel deliveries typically slow down towards the end of the year. If the owners wait a few weeks, allowing the delivery to slip into the new year, the vessel is considered a whole year younger. Many sectors can expect a high proportion of the orderbook to hit the water in future years,” VesselsValue commented.