OOCL returns to Felixstowe with ‘world’s largest containership’

A call by the 21,413 teu OOCL Hong Kong - claimed to be the world’s largest container ship - has marked OOCL’s return after an absence of 17 years to the UK’s Port of Felixstowe, owned by fellow Hong Kong-based group Hutchison Ports.

OOCL now forms part of the Ocean Alliance (with CMA CGM, Cosco and Evergreen) but previously belonged to the G6 Alliance which called Port of Southampton in the UK.“Our relationship with OOCL goes back 40 years and we are delighted to welcome them back to the Port of Felixstowe as part of the Ocean Alliance,” commented Clemence Cheng, ceo of the Port of Felixstowe and md of Hutchison Ports Europe.

“We are honoured to have been chosen as the main UK hub for the Ocean Alliance and look forward to continuing to work with OOCL and the other alliance partners to provide the best possible service to UK importers and exporters,” he added.

OOCL Hong Hong measures 400 m in length by 58.8 m in width and was built by Samsung Heavy Industries, which carried out the vessel’s christening last month. The boxship is currently deployed on the Asia-Europe trade lane as part of OOCL’s LL1 service.