Optimarin challenges competitors with five-year guarantees for ballast water system

Norwegian ballast water treatment manufacturer Optimarin has demonstrated confidence in its system technology, based on filtration and UV treatment, by offering customers a five-year guarantee covering parts and servicing all around the world.

This is another first for a company which has claimed the first commercial ship installation on board the cruise ship Princess Regal in 2000, and the first system sign-off by the US Coast Guard (USCG).

Tor Andersen, Optimarin ceo spoke recently to journalists in London. “No other manufacturer offers a guarantee of this nature, but we can,” he declared. “If a shipowner signs a framework agreement with Optimarin for installation on multiple vessels, we will provide them with a five-year contract that covers all parts and servicing, worldwide. This is our promise of reliable, safe and effective operations, and, with our total regulatory compliance, complete peace of mind.”

Andersen and his management team are hoping that ship operators will opt to take out the company’s Optilink service, enabling remote diagnostics around the world, all day every day. Some ships, however, will not be able to adopt this technology and will be managed by more conventional means – telephone or on-site support from Optimarin engineering personnel.

The move is significant because it demonstrated confidence in the Optimarin system reliability. And the nove is timely, following reports of many “approved” systems which have been found unfit for purpose in operation on board working vessels. One major tanker owner, for example, with many system installations, recently revealed that most of its treatment systems were not working properly.

Optimarin is already a leader in the sector, with a number of blue-chip names as clients. Customers include the Royal Netherlands Navy, Saga Shipholding, Technip, Gulfmark, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Solstad Farstad and Hapag-Lloyd. As the end of the year approaches, the company is also understood to be negotiating multi-ship deals with new customers, notably in the US. So far, it has booked contracts for 520 systems, with 330 already installed and the balance in its contract pipeline. Close to half of the installed systems have been retrofits.

Unlike many other ballast water system manufacturers for which this specialised activity is merely another potential source of revenue generation, ballast water treatment and after sales service and support is Optimarin’s sole business. However, Andersen is keen to emphasise that the company is financially stable, with no debt and a secure group of investors, including the company’s own employees who own 10% of the business.

Optimarin’s technology is suitable for a wide range of vessels including bulk carriers, containerships, general cargo vessels, car carriers, cruise ships, and offshore support vessels.