Optimarin signs agreement with Goltens for global ballast water system servicing

Ballast water treatment (BWT) system manufacturer Optimarin is to offer global servicing and spare parts through an agreement with Goltens Green Technology.

The agreement which worked out during Nor-Shipping will enable Optimarin to use Golten facilities in Asia, North America and the Middle East to give it a specialist network of spare parts warehousing and engineering.

While the two companies have worked together for six years on over 100 BWT system installations there has never been a formalised agreement.

“This provides us with a truly global footprint, while it gives our customers local parts, engineers and the shortest possible lead times for their commissioning and maintenance needs,” said Tore Andersen ceo of Optimarin.

“With the ratification of the IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention, and USCG’s stringent requirements, shipowners must comply to sail. We, along with Goltens, are now ready and waiting worldwide to ensure that’s exactly what happens.”

The company’s most recent orders were from Sweden’s Wisby Tankers, for three systems, and Hoëgh Autoliners, for a further two installations.

“The market is picking up, because, quite simply, it has to,” Andersen said.

Posted 13 June 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

