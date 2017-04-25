OSM and Ventis sign crewing agreement with K Line

Ventis and OSM Crew Management have signed a joint venture agreement to provide Filipino crew to K Line’s entire LNG fleet.

Within the next four years the number of K Line LNG vessels is expected to grow to about 20.

OSM have a total of more than 1,000 LNG crew in the crew pool and more than 650 on board.

Yuzuru Goto, managing director of K Line LNG Shipping said: “We believe this to be an excellent partnership, from a supplier with a genuine maritime heritage, understanding of industry operations and aspirations, and understanding of our corporate values and organisational culture.

“This gives us complete peace of mind for future compliance, dependability and, importantly for K Line’s, safe and environmentally responsible operations.”

Tommy Olofsen, managing director, OSM Crew Management: “This development cements the strategic manning relationship between our organisations and signifies the high quality of OSM Crew Management to be selected as global manning partner and JV partner for K Line.”