OSM to provide crew management for all Lauritzen Kosan's LPG carrier fleet

OSM Maritime Group has been awarded crew management for Lauritzen’s Kosan’s entire fleet of LPG carriers.

OSM will provide the crew for 26 refrigerated ethylene, semi-refrigerated and pressurised gas carriers operated by the Danish shipowner.

“Lauritzen Kosan is a major player within its niche, and one that is renowned for its high quality, safe and reliable operations,” said OSM md Crew Management Tommy Olofsen.

“Our proven expertise in this specialist sector, combined with our focus on developing crew competence and utilising the most efficient management processes and systems, will help Lauritzen Kosan deliver optimal customer services, and maintain its competitive edge in the marketplace.”

OSM Manila is currently recruiting additional seafarers with expertise in the sector prior to the takeover of crewing operations.

“We have been looking for a crew manager who is experienced in full-scale technical ship management, thus giving them a full picture understanding of the unique demands of the tanker and LPG industry, including TMSA and OCIMF,” said Claus Winter Graugaard, svp, head of fleet management, Lauritzen Kosan.

It is the largest contract OSM has inked this year and sees the company provided services to well over 500 vessels.