Over 20% of the jack-up rig fleet needs to be scrapped: Rystad Energy

More than 20% of the global fleet of offshore jack-up drilling rigs needs to be scrapped to correct oversupply in the market according to analysts Rystad Energy.

The current jack-up rig fleet stands at 521 units with just 63 retired since the downturn, with 100 newbuilds either completed an not delivered, or scheduled for delivery in the next few years. “The jack-up market remains oversupplied resulting in low utilisation levels and depressed rates,” Rystad said.

Considerable scrapping of rigs will be required to bring the market back towards equilibrium. “For the oversupply situation to begin to correct itself, a minimum of 110 more jack-ups must be retired from existing supply,” Rystad said in its oil services newsletter.

As of mid-2017 the jack-up rig fleet utilisation rate stood at just 56% with 11% of the 521 units cold stacked, while 33% were ready for deployment/warm stacked. If the cold stacked units are removed from the equation utilisation improves to 63%.

“This distinction is important because many of the cold stacked jack-ups will likely never work again. Day rates will have to exceed levels foreseeable in the medium-term to justify their reactivation cost,” Rystad said.

The average age of the cold stacked fleet is 33 years and some 93% of the rigs are more than 15 years old. In addition to age owners have been deferring special surveys and maintenance.

“Once a rig falls out of class it may not be able to be grandfathered in under the rules in which it was originally classed thereby adding additional costs to bring the rig up to current standards,” the report said.

“The percentage of units with expired special periodic surveys (SPS) is 20% while 40% of cold stacked units have surveys coming up during 2017 and 2018.”

But it is not good news for speculative newbuilds that have failed to find work. “Many of the newbuilds stranded in the shipyards will face an even tougher time securing work as operators are reluctant to hire a rig without an operational track-record unless the rig is owned by an established drilling contractor,” the report said.